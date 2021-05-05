Twitter bans Bollywood star for ‘abusive behaviour’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was "permanently suspended" on Tuesday for violating policies on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour, the social media giant said.

Ranaut, the award-winning star of 2014’s "Queen" and 2015’s "Tanu Weds Manu Returns", has attracted controversy over her outspoken social media presence and frequent spats with fellow actors and filmmakers.

"We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm," a spokeswoman for Twitter told AFP via email. "The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules, specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy."

A vociferous supporter of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranaut’s most recent tweet referred to his opponent Mamata Banerjee as a "monster" and urged the premier to become a "super gundai" (super thug) in his fight against her.