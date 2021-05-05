close
Wed May 05, 2021
AFP
May 5, 2021

Rocket attack on US base in Iraq

World

AFP
May 5, 2021

BAGHDAD: The Iraqi army said two rockets were fired on Tuesday at a base hosting Americans, in the third such attack in three days and as a US government delegation is visiting the country.

The two rockets fell on an unoccupied segment of the Ain-al-Assad airbase, "without causing damage or casualties," the army said. The latest rocket attack follows one against an airbase at Baghdad airport housing US-led coalition troops on Sunday night, and another against Balad airbase, which hosts US contractors, north of the capital on Monday night.

