PPP leader escapes murderous attack

A local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) escaped a murderous attack on Tuesday. According to PPP District East General Secretary Lala Raheem, the incident took place on the Super Highway, adding that some unidentified persons hit his security guards’ vehicle.

“As soon as the accident occurred, I slowed down my vehicle and within a second the motorcyclists opened fire on my car,” he said. “I remained unhurt because my vehicle is bulletproof.”

Raheem said that the assailants then rode towards Jamali Goth. Following the incident, police reached the crime scene and initiated further investigations. No case had been registered till the filing of this news report on Tuesday night.