Three suspects killed, two abductees recovered

Three members of an interprovincial gang of kidnappers were killed and two abducted persons were recovered during a joint raid by the Anti-Violent Crime Unit (AVCU) and the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Tuesday.

An exchange of fire took place when the AVCU and the CPLC conducted a joint raid in Manghopir’s Laro Goth. According to AVCU chief SSP Abdullah Ahmed, Ali Gauhar, Naukaf and Shafiullah were killed and the abductees, Mohsin Mari and Zulfiqar Wasan, were rescued.

The men were abducted in the SITE Superhighway police remits on April 23 and the kidnappers had demanded Rs50 million in ransom. A case was registered at the SITE Superhighway police station. SSP Ahmed said the kidnappers had also kidnapped Abdul Jabbar in 2020 and the case was lodged at the Surjani Town police station.

Road crashes

Two elderly men died when a speedy trailer hit their motorcycle on the National Highway. They were identified as 61-year-old Ismail, son of Dhani Bukhsh Chandio, and 60-year-old Gul Chandio, son of Usman Chandio.