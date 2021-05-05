Barty beats Swiatek to reach Mutua quarters

MADRID: Top seed Ashleigh Barty saw off Iga Swiatek in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the Mutua Madrid Open.

The Australian will meet Petra Kvitova in the last eight after a 7-5 6-4 victory in Spain. Kvitova set up the eye-catching quarter-final contest with a much more challenging win over Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova, eventually progressing 6-4 4-6 6-4. Elsewhere, eighth seed Belinda Bencic went through after her opponent Ons Jabuer retired hurt while trailing 7-6 4-3. She will face Paula Badosa for a place in the semi-finals, the Spaniard having beaten Anastasija Sevastova 6-7 7-6 6-0.