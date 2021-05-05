Racehorse Sea to lay down the Law at Chester

CHESTER: Law Of The Sea can prevail for Frankie Dettori in the Chester Vase. Dettori arrives for day one of the Boodles May Festival on the Roodee fresh from the 20th Classic success of his famous career on Mother Earth on Sunday.

He swaps one set of renowned silks for another in Chester’s Derby trial, representing Godolphin this time as well as old allies John and Thady Gosden.

Law Of The Sea has already advanced his Epsom claims with two highly encouraging victories, albeit in low-profile surroundings, on Kempton’s Polytrack in January and then on his turf debut at Leicester last month. There was a dramatic improvement at Kempton, from an underwhelming debut, when moving up to a mile and a half for the first time — and then three months later at Leicester, he was a class apart.

The form of both races leaves Law Of The Sea well below several rivals here on ratings — including Godolphin’s own better-fancied Wirko — but his rate of improvement is eye-catching, and he may be the surprise package.

Zeyaadah, sure to go off a shorter price in the Weatherbys ePassport Cheshire Oaks, is another with obvious potential and a big date at Epsom next month hinging on her performance here. Roger Varian’s Shadwell filly is unbeaten after three increasingly promising victories last year.

Three elements point to further progress. Zeyaadah was undoubtedly on a learning curve last season, overcoming a slow start each time as well as evident inexperience as her races unfolded. She was very strong in the finish every time, on notably varying surfaces, so this step up to almost an extra half-mile is likely to help.

Additionally, Mystery Angel provided a very timely boost to her form. George Boughey’s filly, runner-up to Zeyaadah in a Listed race at Newmarket in October, returned to HQ to win at the same level in Sunday’s Pretty Polly Stakes. On her return Zeyaadah must bridge a clear ratings gap with the much more experienced Dubai Fountain — but it will be surprising if she cannot climb higher on the evidence of her own juvenile campaign.