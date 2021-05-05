Mercedes mid-season switch would ‘surprise’ Horner

LONDON: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted he would be “surprised” if Mercedes drop Valtteri Bottas and replace him with George Russell before the end of the season.

It was reported by the Daily Mail newspaper on Tuesday that Bottas, who is already 37 points behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton after just three rounds, could be relieved of his duties by the Silver Arrows.

The Finn, 31, in his fifth season with the world champions, started on pole at last weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix but fell away to finish third.

Russell, 23, is waiting in the wings after excelling as a replacement for a Covid-hit Hamilton at the Sakhir GP in December. He would have won and beaten Bottas but for a poor Mercedes pit-stop and late puncture.

Russell, a junior driver for the Silver Arrows, continues to impress at Williams, and qualified 11th at Portimao in his uncompetitive machinery. But Red Bull boss Horner, whose team have a track record of mid-season driver swaps, does not believe Mercedes will adopt their blueprint.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Horner said: “Valtteri has demonstrated he can drive the car very quickly. Circumstances are always going to happen so let’s see how things pan out, but Valtteri has done a great job for Mercedes over the last few years. I would be surprised if they did switch Valtteri and George around mid-season.” It may well be in Horner’s interest to see Bottas remain with Mercedes given his struggles.