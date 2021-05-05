Combaxx Sports to provide safety kits, sanitisers to KSF

KARACHI: International sporting goods manufacturer Combaxx Sports on Tuesday announced it would provide 1000 face masks to the Karachi Sports Foundation for athletes, officials, and ground staff.

In addition, safety kits and sanitisers will also be provided to prevent coronavirus.

Combaxx Sportson CEO Omar Saeed said that KSF is constantly working for the welfare of sportsmen, especially those affected by the dire situation caused by Covid-19.

“Our organisation wants to see sports flourish in Pakistan for which Combaxx will continue its full support to KSF at all levels,” he said.

Chairman KSF Asif Azeem said that it is welcoming to see a sports manufacturing company come forward for social services.

President KSF Syed Waseem Hashmi said: “We will continue to expand our social services and facilities to sports related people.”