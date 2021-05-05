India’s Pro League matches postponed

ISLAMABAD: India’s upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League away matches against Spain and Germany, scheduled for May 15-16 and 22-23 respectively, have been postponed. This is due to the current international travel restrictions affecting India due to sudden rise in Covid-19 cases.

India team’s away matches against Great Britain were postponed in April.

FIH, Hockey India as well as the national hockey associations of Germany, Spain and Great Britain are currently looking at all potential options to rearrange these matches at a later date.

Announcing the postponement, the FIH expressed its support and sympathy to the Indian hockey community as well as their families and friends.