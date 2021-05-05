Afridi gets MCC’s honorary lifetime membership

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has received honorary lifetime membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

He displayed his full-time member card on Twitter, thanking MCC for the recognition.

“A big honour to receive MCC lifetime membership. I want to thank the most prestigious cricket club in the world for the respect and recognition,” he wrote.

“I would continue to play my part in promotion of this wonderful sport both on and off the cricket field,” he added.