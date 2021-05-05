close
Wed May 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

Sharjeel says learning a lot from Yousuf at NHPC

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

LAHORE: National cricketers are training under the supervision of batting coach Mohammad Yousuf at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC).

Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan and Naseem Shah are among the players training under Yousuf.

Sharjeel said he is eager to make the most of this training opportunity. “I am learning a lot from Yousuf bhai. He is advising me on my footwork and technique. I will also seek tips regarding power-hitting from him. Younis [Khan] bhai also helped me a lot during my time with the national team on Africa tour,” he added.

“Trainer Yasir Malik has given me an excellent fitness plan, which I am following under the supervision of Saboor Ahmed,” Sharjeel said.

“Sharjeel is working hard and we will work on him until Eid,” said Yousuf. “I talked in detail with Shan Masood and we have made a training plan together. We have agreed to correct mistakes and not worry about the past and the future,” he added.

