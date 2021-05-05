close
Wed May 05, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

Gold prices remain unchanged

Business

Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market remained unchanged on Tuesday, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

Gold rates in the local market stayed at Rs104,100/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold also stood the same at Rs89,249, it added.

In the international market, bullion rates increased $3 to $1,784/ounce. Similarly, silver rates increased Rs20 to Rs1,380/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also rose Rs17.14 to Rs1,183.12, it added.

