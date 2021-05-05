Gas production from Benari started

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has commenced commercial gas production from Benari Development and Production Lease (Benari D&PL) in Shah Bandar Block with effect from May 3, 2021, a bourse filing said on Tuesday.

The block is located in districts Thatta and Sujawal, Sindh and lies in the southernmost part of the Lower Indus basin.

Benari X-1 well in Benari D&PL is the first exploratory well drilled in Shah Bandar block, which is operated by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with 63 percent working interest (WI) along with its joint venture partners, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) having 32 percent WI, Sindh Energy Holding Company Limited (SEHCL) and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) with 2.5 percent WI each, it said.

Shah Bandar joint venture has decided to process gas from Benari D&PL at MPCL's operated Sujawal Gas Processing Facility for onward injection into the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) network.

The expected gas production from the field is around 9mmscfd. This arrangement has resulted in early commercialisation of gas from Benari D&PL, which will add additional hydrocarbons enabling the energy sector to reduce the demand and supply gap of natural gas in the country.