PYMA asks to extend ST deadline

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) have asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman to extend the deadline for filing sales tax returns till May 31, 2021, a statement said on Tuesday.

They also requested the federal government to reduce the extended Eid holidays in the best economic interest of the country.

Hanif Lakhany, vice president of FPCCI and senior vice chairman of the PYMA and Farhan Ashrafi, vice chairman of PYMA and convener FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Yarn Trading, sought the attention of the FBR chairman, and said that due to the extended Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the date for filing sales tax returns should be extended as it is coming up during the Eid holidays, resulting in inability of the business community to file their monthly sales tax returns.