Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: Rupee gained 12 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, owing to inflows of workersâ€™ remittances and export receipts.

The local currency closed at Rs153.24 against the greenback from the previous dayâ€™s closing of Rs153.36 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Currency experts said the rupee was appreciating due to inflows of Eid-related remittances. They said overseas Pakistanis usually send money to their relatives for Eid celebrations.

In the open market, the greenback lost 10 paisas against the rupee and trading around Rs153.80 to a dollar.