May 5, 2021
May 5, 2021

A big challenge

Newspost

 
It is shocking that many Pakistanis still don’t believe in the existence of Covid-19. At present, the country is dealing with a horrific third wave of the virus. And since people are not well-informed about the dangers of the virus, they often show their disappointment and anger when the government announces the closure of markets and industries.

The authorities are dealing with a difficult situation. It is a big challenge for them to educate people about the need for a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Yaqoob Gill

Lahore

