Awareness campaigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The chief ministers of various states in India are trying their best to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the country. However, only lockdowns and curfews will not help bring down the number of Covid-19 patients.
It is also important to raise awareness among people about the dangers of the virus. They should also be taught how the virus can spread from person to person.
Jubel D’Cruz
Mumbai, India