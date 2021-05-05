close
Wed May 05, 2021
Awareness campaigns

Newspost

 
May 5, 2021

The chief ministers of various states in India are trying their best to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the country. However, only lockdowns and curfews will not help bring down the number of Covid-19 patients.

It is also important to raise awareness among people about the dangers of the virus. They should also be taught how the virus can spread from person to person.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India

