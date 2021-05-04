close
Tue May 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

Son kills father over property issue

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

SUKKUR: A son shot dead his father in Qamber-Shahdadkot district over property issue. Reports said at Kubo Saeed Khan in Qamber-Shahdadkot district, a man identified as Hakim Ali shot dead his father Mujahid Ali Magsi over the property issue. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

