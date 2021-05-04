Govt wants EVMs to steal votes: Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan Monday said the nation did not need the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a statement, he taunted that the nation needed the sewing machine of Aleema Baji, which made dollars, as people were unemployed. “Corrupt and incompetent rulers are talking about the electric voting machines instead of thinking about giving relief to the people,” he said, adding the rulers were after these machines because they wanted to steal votes again through these machines. He said people were screaming for flour, sugar, and against inflation and unemployment but the government was talking about the electronic voting machines.