138 more contract COVID-19

FAISALABAD: Some 138 more people contracted COVID-19 on Monday.According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 871 in the district and 981 people had tested for coronavirus in public and private hospitals during the last 24 hours.

He said so far 15,897 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 2,207.

At present, 265 patients are getting COVID-19 treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 115 at DHQ hospital and 81 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad and 1,310 people have quarantined themselves at homes.

36 more shopping malls sealed over COVID-19 SOPs violation: Some 36 more shopping malls and three restaurants were sealed due to violation of coronavirus SOPs on Monday.

In addition, 30 individuals without face masks were arrested and shopkeepers were imposed Rs 26,000 fine.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said 1,017 shopping malls, 315 restaurants, 113 private schools and 44 marriage halls were sealed and 68 vans were seized for violating Corona SOPs/lockdown since March 15, 2021.

DC holds revenue open court: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Monday held revenue open court and listened to the complaints of the visitors.

The DC directed the revenue officers for speedy solution of the applicants. He said any delay in the matters of public would not tolerated and responsible revenue officer and staff would be accountable. The DC solved 47 issues on the spot out of 47 applicants and remaining would be resolved in three days. The Revenue Awami Khidmat Services Katchries were also held at Tehsil Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala and Chak Jhumra.