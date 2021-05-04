79 more deaths, 4,213 corona cases reported

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for the first time reported below 100 deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day since April 28, this year. According to NCOC official portal, a total of 79 people in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 18,149 in the country. The national positivity ratio also slightly reduced to 9.16 percent as another 4,213 cases were reported. A total of 45, 954 tests were conducted in 24 hours. Presently, there are a total of 87,953 active COVID-19 cases, 5377 of them in critical condition in the country. Last time, the NCOC reported 70 COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan on April 27. Between April 25 and May 02, a total of 1,116 people died of pandemic with a daily average of 139.5 deaths. The country registered 201 deaths, the highest single day fatalities on April 29. According to NCOC, in all 728,044 COVID-19 patients out of a total of 834,146 cases have recovered from pandemic in the country.