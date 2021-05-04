Maryam jibes at PM’s car drive

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in her tweet Monday, said curfew is not imposed when an elected prime minister visits city to meet public.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s car drive without protocol, she said a prime minister who has served people need not stage photo shoots at shops, rather he mingles with people to earn their love.

Maryam said that when the people were served and proper work was done then the leader didn’t have to shoot at empty shops in secret from the people.