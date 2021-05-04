SC questions fake degree holders in CAA

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday observed that pilots used to fly planes on fake degrees while some people completed their services in Airport Security on fake degrees.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan heard an appeal filed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) against the decision of the Sindh High Court pertaining to disbursement of retirement benefits to Nadeem Zubairi, general manager, Security, CAA. The court admitted for regular hearing the appeal filed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and set aside the decision of the Sindh High Court.

During the course of hearing, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that the Civil Aviation Authority is the most pitiable organization, saying that pilots flown the planes on fake degrees while some completed their services even in the sensitive department of Airport Security. “It is because of these reasons that smuggling is done easily on airports while most of CCTV cameras are not functional,” the chief justice remarked. Arguing before the court, the CAA counsel submitted that the respondent, Nadeem Zubairi, managed to take a fake verification letter from the Karachi University. The counsel said the decision made by the Sindh High Court is beyond facts, hence it may be set aside in the interest of justice.

The Sindh High Court had granted disbursement of retirement benefits to Nadeem Zubairi, which was challenged later on by the Civil Aviation Authority in the Supreme Court.