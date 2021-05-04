MNA accused of organising protest against hospital

BARA: Siyasi Ittehad Bara has asked the government to take action against supporters of Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi who arranged a protest at Dogra Hospital against Medical Superintendent Jehangir Khan in the name of giving food package to the underprivileged.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, the Siyasi Ittehad Bara President Shah Faisal Afridi, General Sectary Zahidullah Afridi, Asghar Khan and others said that the ruling party Member National Assembly Iqbal Afridi had no performance except for deceiving the people. They alleged that MNA Iqbal Afridi had gathered the poor people of Bara in the name of giving them a relief package and then used it to protest in front of Dogra Hospital. “We condemn the abusive language and the words they used for Dr Jehangir Khan and the hospital staff,” Shah Faisal said.

He said that the Siyasi Ittehad Bara would stand by the doctors of the Dogra Hospital. He demanded the KP chief minister and the health minister to stop MNA Iqbal Afridi from moving against doctors.