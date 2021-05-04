tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In our country, a large number of degree holders are jobless. On the other hand, some people use their money and influence to get a decent job. It seems that only the rich can get good jobs.
People who are from low-income households and don’t have financial resources keep waiting for an interview call.
Alizaib Jatoi
Larkana