Tue May 04, 2021
May 4, 2021

No jobs

Newspost

 
May 4, 2021

In our country, a large number of degree holders are jobless. On the other hand, some people use their money and influence to get a decent job. It seems that only the rich can get good jobs.

People who are from low-income households and don’t have financial resources keep waiting for an interview call.

Alizaib Jatoi

Larkana

