Trade ties

That the European parliament has decided to review its trade relations with Pakistan is concerning. This review is likely to have a negative impact on Pakistan’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) plus status which will drastically reduce the revenue earned through exports to European countries. Pakistan needs to understand that without a self-sustainable economic base, it cannot achieve absolute state sovereignty or assure national security. Quaid-e-Azam knew the importance of diversity and had made it clear that although Pakistan was a Muslim-majority country, all citizens would have the freedom to practice their faith. He stressed the need for adopting a constitution which promotes the welfare of citizens.
Unfortunately, after his death, some powerful groups exploited religion to achieve short-term objectives.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore