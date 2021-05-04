POA’s meeting pledges to safeguard federations’ autonomy at all cost

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) General Council meeting Monday vowed to protect affiliated sports federations’ autonomy against what it called all the ‘unwarranted’ steps aimed at confronting the IOC Charter.

The meeting resolved to ensure that they will not allow their autonomy to be compromised under any circumstances. The meeting was participated by all the POA affiliated and recognized federations.

The House expressed its serious concerns about the way the new sports policy has been formulated.

“The draft sports policy was not circulated to any of the stakeholders and as such had no input from them. Reportedly just a few federations were consulted and a fresh draft was finalised and sent to the prime minister for his approval,” the members observed.

The House also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his foresight and understanding whereby he reportedly returned the first draft sports policy with the instructions that all the stakeholders must be consulted, and input be obtained.

“Even then the draft sports policy was not circulated. Instead, three or four federations were called individually by Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza. They were just asked as to what they thought of the sports policy. All of them expressed their ignorance and surprise as they had not read or seen the policy. The method adopted for “consultation” was surprising, to say the least, and gave the impression that the said policy should be bulldozed through without any thought of international repercussions,” the members said.

They added that such a one-sided policy would also be a violation of the constitutions of all international federations as they all have the clause of autonomy in their constitution and they expect the national federations to ensure implementation of these clauses.

“Example of the PFF is enough for all to see where officials mishandled the situation resulting in the suspension of the PFF. Any such attempt in any form would also be a violation of the principle on which the Lausanne’s agreement was accepted and signed by the government of Pakistan.”

The House offered every cooperation to working in complete harmony and understanding with all the stakeholders especially the Ministry for IPC for the promotion of sports in Pakistan.

“The governmental support is a must for the promotion of sports. The POA as well as the federations are ready to fully cooperate with the ministry. However, such cooperation should be on an equal basis, respecting the role and authority of each member of the team.”

When ‘The News’ approached POA president Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan for his comments, he said: “The new sports policy, unfortunately, is not a document that would lead to international sporting success. The basic ingredients and pillars of a modern sports development have not been addressed. Unfortunately, the policy has been drafted by people who do not have knowhow of policy formulation. While the “intended consequences” are considered, the “unintended consequences” are the ones that we should be wary of.

The consensus at the conclusion was that policy-making is a very deliberate process which first identifies the issues and finds ways and means to work towards overcoming them. This requires a great understanding of sports development. This is also a process that cannot be carried out behind the closed doors. A revisit is required with all on board.”

The POA president added that the National Olympic Committee and federations were ready for any meetings and consultation process with the ministry without compromising on their autonomy.

Regarding the recent suspension of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), the meeting also observed that the issue has once again not been responded to.

“Frivolous and unsubstantiated statements have been given once again and the actual issue of non-cooperation into the issue of doping enquiry has been casually brushed aside.

“The House also expressed its surprise at the statement that the athletes have been punished and therefore the matter should end there. The House felt that this was a deliberate attempt to prevent the investigation into the role of other person(s) (if any) as required by the WADA rules. The House therefore rejected the reply by expressing its serious concerns over the role and attitude of the suspended AFP and confirmed the decision already taken and desired that all the concerned may be informed accordingly.”