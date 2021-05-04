Raikkonen’s Imola penalty upheld

PORTIMAO, Portugal: Formula One race stewards decided on Sunday to maintain Kimi Raikkonen’s 30-second penalty for failing to follow procedure at a restart at last month’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo had presented fresh evidence in his defence on Saturday.

The Finnish driver, a world champion in 2007, was dropped from ninth to 13th due to the incident on April 18.

Alpine’s Frenchman Esteban Ocon moved up to ninth, collecting two points in the world championship instead of one and his Spanish teammate Fernando Alonso moved up to 10th to collect one point.

Earlier on Sunday, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton extended his early season lead over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by winning the Portuguese Grand Prix.