Burmester ends four-year trophy drought in Tenerife

TENERIFE, Spain: South Africa’s Dean Burmester captured the Tenerife Open with a commanding five-shot win on Sunday to end a four-year European Tour trophy drought.

Burmester, one shot off the lead overnight, carded a bogey-free 62 at Golf Costa Adeje and finished on 25 under for the tournament.

He held off the challenge of Germany’s Nicolai Von Dellingshausen with Poland’s Adrian Meronk and Kalle Samooja of Finland sharing third place.

Burmester’s last win was at the co-sanctioned Tshwane Open on home soil in 2017. “It’s four years of struggle, hard work,” said the 31-year-old Zimbabwe-born Burmester.