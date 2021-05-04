Slater slams Australia over India travel ban

NEW DELHI: Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater slammed his government on Monday for threatening to jail anyone who breaks its India travel ban, telling the prime minister he had “blood on your hands”.

Australia on Saturday warned that people entering from India — where a raging Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the healthcare system to breaking point — could face five years behind bars.

The threat came after travellers exposed a loophole by taking indirect flights home from India. They included cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, who left their Indian Premier League clubs ahead of the ban.

Slater, now a well-known television pundit, had been commentating on the IPL for broadcaster Star Sports in India before leaving the tournament as case numbers soared.

He travelled to the Maldives, where he is waiting to find out when he can return home, The Australian newspaper reported Monday.