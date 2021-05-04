Raikkonen’s Imola penalty upheld

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PORTIMAO, Portugal: Formula One race stewards decided on Sunday to maintain Kimi Raikkonen’s 30-second penalty for failing to follow procedure at a restart at last month’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo had presented fresh evidence in his defence on Saturday.
The Finnish driver, a world champion in 2007, was dropped from ninth to 13th due to the incident on April 18.