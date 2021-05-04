Simbine spurs South Africa to World Relays victory

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Akani Simbine led South Africa’s 4x100m quartet to a dramatic victory at the World Athletics Relays in Poland on Sunday.
Simbine, a sub-10 second 100m runner, took over the baton three metres down on Brazil’s Paulo Andre Camilo de Oliveira but snatched victory on the line by a hundredth of a second in a time of 38.71sec.