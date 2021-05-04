close
Tue May 04, 2021
AFP
May 4, 2021

Simbine spurs South Africa to World Relays victory

Sports

AFP
May 4, 2021

PARIS: Akani Simbine led South Africa’s 4x100m quartet to a dramatic victory at the World Athletics Relays in Poland on Sunday.

Simbine, a sub-10 second 100m runner, took over the baton three metres down on Brazil’s Paulo Andre Camilo de Oliveira but snatched victory on the line by a hundredth of a second in a time of 38.71sec.

