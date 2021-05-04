Lyon damage Monaco’s title bid, troubled Bordeaux ease drop fears

PARIS: Monaco’s bid for the Ligue 1 title took a huge hit on Sunday after an incident-packed 3-2 home defeat to Europe-chasing Lyon that leaves the Principality club five points behind leaders Lille with three games to play.

Niko Kovac’s team have been the best in the French top flight in 2021 and had come into Sunday’s encounter on the back of five straight wins.

However, Rayan Cherki’s 89th-minute strike snatched the points for Lyon, who had lost the lead just three minutes earlier to a Wissam Ben Yedder penalty.

Lyon came away with the win despite having to play the final 20 minutes a man down after Maxence Caqueret was sent off for two bookable offences.

Three more players were sent off after the final whistle after a scuffle broke out between the two teams.

Third-placed Monaco are now looking over their shoulders at Lyon for Champions League qualification as they lead Rudi Garcia’s team by a single point following their defeat at the Stade Louis II.