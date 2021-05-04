Pharma sector seeks exemption

LAHORE: The pharmaceutical industry and distributors should be exempted from 50 percent staff condition and extended Eid holidays so that the supply chain can be maintained.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, who is also the representative of the pharmaceutical industry in the federation, raised the demand on Monday.

The condition of 50 percent staff and Eid holidays should not apply to the pharmaceutical industries and distributors.

The pharmaceutical industry and distributors were exempted from the 50 percent staffing requirement even during the last coronavirus lockdown in the country, and this time too, to sustain the supply chain, the pharmaceutical industry and distributors need to be exempted from the 50 percent staff condition and Eid holidays.

Akram also said that the pharmaceutical sector has an important role to play in the current situation of the coronavirus and the federal and all provincial governments should cooperate with the pharmaceutical sector.