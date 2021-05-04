close
Tue May 04, 2021
Online learning

Newspost

 
Covid-19 has had the worst impact on the country’s education sector. Other countries were able to continue their academic sessions without a hitch through online learning. In Pakistan, online learning created so many problems for teachers and students. There are so many people who don’t know how to use digital tools to conduct an online class. Also, many students who are from remote areas don’t have access to the internet. It is the government’s responsibility to come up with a better plan to uplift the country’s education system. It is true that Pakistan was not ready for online leaning as it didn’t have infrastructure for digital leaning. The government should pay attention to creating digital awareness among students and teachers.

Rimsha Shafi-ur-Rehman

Karachi

