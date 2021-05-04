Vaccine hesitancy

Pakistan has started the registration process for the Covid-19 for people above 40. It is good to see that the authorities have sped up the vaccination process. However, the government should take steps to create awareness among people regarding the efficacy and importance of the vaccine. There are so many people who are not getting themselves vaccinated. The majority believe that the vaccine has some harmful side effects.

Through the electronic and print media, the government can educate people about the importance of getting vaccinated. We don’t know when this virus will be eradicated from the world. At present, we should listen to medical experts and don’t pay attention to conspiracy theories.

Kinza Iqbal

Karachi