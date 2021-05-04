Waiting for a crisis?

Last week, Pakistan recorded its highest single-day toll of 201 deaths. The positivity rate in Pakistan stands at a little over nine percent, which is alarming. In Lahore, more than 90 percent ventilators are occupied. Medical experts have warned that the country may face acute oxygen shortage soon. The reason for a sudden spike in Covid-19 deaths is our carelessness. Many people are still not taking the virus seriously. Only a few people are following SOPs strictly. Bakeries, garment shops, and other places are packed with customers. For people, shopping is more important than protecting themselves against the virus. To date, the virus has claimed the lives of more than three million people.

At present, India is witnessing the worst healthcare crisis. If we do not take this virus seriously and do not follow SOPs strictly, we may end up with an uncontrollable crisis. We won’t be able to survive that.

Syeda Maleeha Kiran

Karachi

*****

Pakistan is currently facing a devastating third wave of Covid-19. The number of coronavirus cases has been increasing rapidly. However, people are still behaving irresponsibly.

It is the duty of every Pakistani to strictly follow SOPs and to play his/her role in this fight against the deadly virus.

Dilshad Murad

Kech