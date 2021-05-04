Assad to face two ‘rivals’ in May vote

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAMASCUS: A Syrian former minister and a member of the Damascus-tolerated opposition will face Bashar al-Assad in this month’s presidential election, the constitutional court said on Monday.
The Assad-appointed body approved only three out of 51 applications to stand in the May 26 ballot, among them the 55-year-old president himself, widely expected to win a fourth mandate. The court’s president said in a press conference broadcast on state TV that Abdallah Salloum Abdallah, a state minister from 2016 to 2020, had been approved to run for president.