Tue May 04, 2021
AFP
May 4, 2021

26 killed in boat accident in BD

AFP
May 4, 2021

DHAKA: At least 26 people were killed in a collision between two boats in central Bangladesh on Monday, police said.

"We have rescued five people and retrieved 26 bodies," local police chief Miraz Hossain told AFP. The collision was between a packed boat carrying at least 30 passengers and a vessel transporting sand in the Padma river near the town of Shibchar.

More people were reportedly missing while fire service officials and locals continued rescue operations, another policeman said. Maritime accidents are common in Bangladesh, a delta nation crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers.

