US to begin reuniting migrant children with their parents

WASHINGTON: The United States will begin reuniting migrant children with their parents this week after they were separated by the administration of former president Donald Trump, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Monday.

Mayorkas tweeted that four mothers who had fled "extremely dangerous situations in their home countries" would be reunited with children as young as three years old. "We are pleased that the process of reunifications is beginning this week and that these four mothers will be hugging their children after so many years," he wrote.

He added in a statement released by his department that the move was "just the beginning." "We are reuniting the first group of families, many more will follow, and we recognise the importance of providing these families with the stability and resources they need to heal."

President Joe Biden has prioritised a special task force to reunify the hundreds of families as part of his sweeping rolling back of Trump’s hardline policies, which focused on deterring migration from Central America.