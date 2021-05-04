Slovenia journalists call for donations

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian journalists on Monday launched a donation campaign to support the EU country’s sole news agency as the centre-right government stopped STA’s financing after accusing it of being a "disgrace".

Janez Jansa’s government has not made any payments to STA since the beginning of the year, demanding the replacement of its top management, despite domestic and international pressure.

The lack of funding is threatening the functioning of STA, founded in 1991, and the payment of the salaries of its around 90 employees. National and international journalists associations now aim to gather two million euros ($2.4 million) -- the amount the agency usually gets from public funds annually -- through crowdfunding.

"The government’s goal is to put pressure on the agency to replace its management and take over control of its content," the Journalists’ Association (DNS) and the Journalists’ Union (SNS) said in a joint statement.