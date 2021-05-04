UAE award voices ‘regret’ after German philosopher rejects prize

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Sheikh Zayed Book Award said on Monday it regretted prominent German philosopher Juergen Habermas’ decision not to accept its "Cultural Personality of the Year" prize.
The 91-year-old had reversed an earlier decision to accept the one-million-dirham ($272,000) prize, saying he had been unaware of its links to the government. According to a statement sent to Der Spiegel by his publisher, Suhrkamp, Habermas saw his initial acceptance of the award as "the wrong decision which I am now putting right". "I hadn’t informed myself about the close link between the institution that gives these prizes in Abu Dhabi and the political system there," he added.