Ichhra bazaar sealed over SOPs breach

LAHORE:District administration once again sealed the entire Ichhra market and many other businesses violating corona SOPs here Monday.

Officials said Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab received information that despite orders Ichhra bazaar was opened and people were shopping. Following this information, the AC Model Town reached there and directed the police to close the entire bazaar due to massive rush of people who were busy in shopping without following corona SOPs. AC Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha sealed one shop, five hotels and one filling station and AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 22 shops and stores and one restaurant. Meanwhile, the DC visited Allama Iqbal International Airport to inspect implementation of Corona SOPs. He inspected the seats in the waiting area at the airport and the implementation of social distancing. Later, talking to the media, he said the number of foreign flights arriving at Lahore Airport has been reduced to 20pc. He said that passengers arriving from abroad will be tested at Lahore Airport and corona test report will be issued to every passenger. He said passengers whose corona report will be negative will be quarantined for 10 days. He said the passengers with positive corona test may stay at a hotel and bear their own expenses and the second option will be to keep these passengers for 10 days in the centre located inside Kala Shah Kaku or Gaddafi Stadium. He said these passengers would be allowed to go to their homes after their Corona results come negative. He said the govt will bear the cost at KSK and Gaddafi Stadium.