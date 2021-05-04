Four killed in flash floods in Yemen

TARIM, Yemen: Four people have been killed in flash floods following heavy rains in the historic Yemeni city of Tarim, state media said Monday.

The city, located in the central province of Hadramawt, is best known for its mud-brick structures and more than 360 mosques including Al-Mehdar, which has the tallest minaret in the country.

The state-run Saba news agency reported four dead and an unspecified number of injured as a result of heavy rains on Sunday, and said three residences had collapsed. AFP footage showed streets of the city flooded and mud-brick buildings damaged, with vehicles and motorcycles buried under debris and mud.