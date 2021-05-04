Woman injured in mugging bid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A woman was wounded in New Karachi’s Sector 4K on Monday. Rescuers transported the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where she was identified as 40-year-old Amna, wife of Hanif. Police said that the incident took place for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.