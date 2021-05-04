close
Tue May 04, 2021
Woman injured in mugging bid

Karachi

A woman was wounded in New Karachi’s Sector 4K on Monday. Rescuers transported the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where she was identified as 40-year-old Amna, wife of Hanif. Police said that the incident took place for putting up resistance during a mugging bid. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

