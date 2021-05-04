close
Tue May 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

Fire at Civil Hospital extinguished after one-hour efforts

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Civil Hospital, Karachi, on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the fire department, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to help extinguish the fire. The firefighters controlled the blaze after one hour of hectic efforts.

Panic gripped the hospital after smoke spread in the building, causing difficulty in breathing in the wake of the fire. The fire broke out on the floor where scrap was stored. Luckily, no loss of life was reported; however, the actual cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Further investigations are under way.

