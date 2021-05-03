Two killed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: Two persons were killed on the pretext of Karo-Kari in Sukkur and Jacobabad on Sunday. Reports said accused Bilawal shot dead Sajjid Jamali on the issue of Karo-Kari in Adam Shah Colony, Sukkur. Police arrested the accused and started a probe into the incident. Also, accused Sadderuddin Jakhrani gunned down his wife Fatima and managed to escape in village Ali Nawaz Jakhrani in the limits of Taghwani, Jacobabad.