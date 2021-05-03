EVMs proposal: Govt, Opp cast doubt on each other

By News Desk

Ag Agencies

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Apprehensions surfaced between government and opposition on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s proposal of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in general elections as part of electoral reforms.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif rejected the proposal to use electronic voting machines. In his statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the electronic voting system has been rejected by the entire world while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also declared it unworkable. “Such important national tasks cannot be carried out at the behest or order of an individual,” he said, adding electoral reforms should be carried out with trust of the entire nation.

Shahbaz said that the aspiration and confidence of the people are reflected in Parliament, which has been locked for three years. “Electoral reforms is possible with the consultation of all parties and in the light of public opinion and consensus,” he maintained.

PMLN president further said that PMLN had carried out historic electoral reforms in 2018 in consultation with all the political parties including the opposition PTI. He said no one objected to those reforms.

Shahbaz said when the opposition was talking about positive proposals and the economic charter, the noise of NRO, NRO was raised by the PTI leaders. “We can carry out electoral reforms in which we have the patience and courage to accompany the political opponents and adopt their suggestions. Instead of electronic voting, the government should be worried about the ruined economy, skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and dying people,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said those who abducted staff of Election Commission should spare the nation from sermons on electoral reforms.

Responding to Fawad Chaudhry's tweet on Sunday, Marriyum said those who were a product of a rigged election wanted to be entrusted with electoral reforms. She said the ones who were in power today because of meddling with the RTS system, have the audacity and of talking about well-intentioned electoral reforms.

Marriyum said those who preferred political victimisation to electoral and economic reforms for 3 years, were suddenly worried about reformation of the system.

The PMLN secretary information said PTI was desperate to find a way to rig elections after losing every single by-election. And after being rejected by the people of Pakistan, PTI was searching for innovative ways to sneak their way into power through rigging, she concluded.

PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal contended that they did not trust the government, therefore, it should submit its electoral reforms to the Election Commission, which should then invite all the political parties to take a decision in this connection.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that PMLN’s escape from negotiations on electoral reforms was very unfortunate.

“To say that the reform process is to be done by the Election Commission instead of Parliament shows that they have no understanding of the system and no interest in reforms, why would the party, which always came to power through plots, would talk of reforms,” he wondered in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Naib Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan and former parliamentary leader in National Assembly Liaquat Baloch has said that holding negotiations with opposition for electoral reforms is a good political card.

He said that the government itself had made the political dialogues different. He said that the JI had prepared draft regarding the electoral reforms and it was being sent to all political parties, adding that the government should also share its draft with the political parties.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should change his dictatorial and unwise attitude for holding negotiations with the opposition, adding that PM should adopt political democratic and statesmanship attitude and should make the atmosphere for holding dialogues favourable.

While talking to different delegations at Mansoora and at his masses contact office Liaquat Baloch said that partial rigged and elections, having no confidence, will continue to remain threat for the democratic parliamentary national unity and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said e-voting bill was introduced in the National Assembly in October 2020 and now it was pending before a standing committee and four amendments had so far been proposed to the draft law.

While talking to the media after his visit to a vaccination centre at Samanabad, Faisalabad, he said now it is the responsibility of the opposition to sit with the treasury benches and settle down the issue once and for all.