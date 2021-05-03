Punjab law minister presents grant cheques to LHCBA, bar associations

LAHORE: Minister for Law and Cooperatives Punjab Raja Basharat Sunday presented grant cheques to representatives of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) as well as other bar associations.

A function was held in this regard at the Punjab House Rawalpindi and the law minister was the chief guest at the ceremony. The minister presented Rs4 million cheque for the LHCBA, Rs4m for District Bar Association Rawalpindi, and Rs1m each for tehsil bar associations of Rawalpindi district.

LHCBA President Sardar Abdul Razzaq, Additional Secretary Rooma Qureshi, General Secretary Shahid Shehzad Bhatti, President District Bar Association Rizwan Akhtar Awan, President Tehsil Bar Association Gujjar Khan Shahid Shehzad Kayani, President Tehsil Bar Association Murree Jalil Abbasi, President Tehsil Bar Kahuta Raja Tanveer and President Tehsil Bar Association Kallar Syedan Adnan Chaudhry received the cheques and thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Basharat Raja said the lawyer community had always played a key role in restoring democracy, provision of justice and maintaining the rule of law in the country and the government greatly valued those efforts. He said CM Sardar Usman Buzdar was aware of the plight and problems of lawyers and all possible steps would be taken to facilitate them in performing their professional duties.

He said funds would also be provided for a lawyers' hospital which was currently under construction in Rawalpindi.

"Delegations of lawyers will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and space would be allotted for lawyers' chambers in Rawalpindi," he promised.