Hira Mani mugged outside her home in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistani actor Hira Mani was mugged in Karachi on Saturday, the actor revealed on her social media.
The 32-year-old TV star turned to her social media with a CCTV footage of two men on bikes ambushing her and her two sons outside of their home and riding away with her mobile phone and other costly belongings.